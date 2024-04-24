JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Stringent measures in place to ensure fair polls' in Bengaluru

'The probability of influencing the voters by offering them money, liquor, and other items is also high during this period,' said Tushar Girinath.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 01:44 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Urban district election officer Tushar Girinath said that starting Tuesday, the officials and surveillance teams will be extra cautious, as the 72 hours before polling are critical, and the officials are committed to ensuring fair elections.

“The probability of influencing the voters by offering them money, liquor, and other items is also high during this period. We will be extra cautious and all our teams have chalked out strategies to identify any such acts. They will keep a close watch,” Girinath added.

Speaking about the preparations to ensure free and fair elections, Girinath noted that the total voter count for the district stands at 1.1 crore, with 8,984 polling booths set to operate on Friday. Of these, 2,003 booths have been classified as critical, 253 areas as vulnerable, and 30 zones as expenditure sensitive. To enhance transparency, officials have decided to webcast from 50% of the polling booths.

“According to the guidelines, we have to webcast from critical booths. However, we are taking an additional step to webcast from 50% of booths,” Girinath explained.

Furthermore, 300 micro observers have been appointed to closely monitor the proceedings on election day.

District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday. DH PHOTO
District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday. DH PHOTO
ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 April 2024, 01:44 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru UrbanLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT