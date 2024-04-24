Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Stringent measures in place to ensure fair polls' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Urban district election officer Tushar Girinath said that starting Tuesday, the officials and surveillance teams will be extra cautious, as the 72 hours before polling are critical, and the officials are committed to ensuring fair elections.
“The probability of influencing the voters by offering them money, liquor, and other items is also high during this period. We will be extra cautious and all our teams have chalked out strategies to identify any such acts. They will keep a close watch,” Girinath added.
Speaking about the preparations to ensure free and fair elections, Girinath noted that the total voter count for the district stands at 1.1 crore, with 8,984 polling booths set to operate on Friday. Of these, 2,003 booths have been classified as critical, 253 areas as vulnerable, and 30 zones as expenditure sensitive. To enhance transparency, officials have decided to webcast from 50% of the polling booths.
“According to the guidelines, we have to webcast from critical booths. However, we are taking an additional step to webcast from 50% of booths,” Girinath explained.
Furthermore, 300 micro observers have been appointed to closely monitor the proceedings on election day.
District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday. DH PHOTO
(Published 24 April 2024, 01:44 IST)