Sumalatha opts out of Lok Sabha polls, to join BJP soon

Putting an end to all speculations, Mandya Independent MP A Sumalatha on Wednesday said she had opted out of the Lok Sabha elections, while extending support to BJP. The MP said she would join BJP officially either on April 5 or 6.
Sumalatha made the announcement in the presence of hundreds of her supporters, who had gathered at the Kalikamba temple in the city.
Addressing the gathering, the MP clearly stated that she will neither contest as Independent nor join Congress.
“I made all efforts to convince BJP leaders to retain Mandya seat. But they had to take certain decisions owing to alliance. I was offered ticket to contest from Bengaluru North, Mysuru or Chikkaballapur. But I clearly stated that politics for me will be only in Mandya and I will never leave the district,” the actor-turned-politician said.
On the meeting she held with supporters in Bengaluru recently, she said, “While some wanted me to contest as an Independent, some wanted me to join Congress. Others said they will support me irrespective of my decision. I have withdrawn from contesting only in this poll. But I will continue to serve people of Mandya in future in other capacities. My connection with Mandya will continue.”
Without mentioning any name, Sumalatha said, “A Congress leader recently said that there was no need for Sumalatha in their party. Should I go to the party that treats me with disrespect? But I was treated with respect by the BJP high command, including the PM. Even though I was an Independent MP, the Centre released Rs 4,500 crore for development of Mandya district. I decided to support BJP in the interest of my supporters”.
When asked whether she will campaign for JD(S) candidate H D Kumaraswamy for the LS polls, Sumalatha said, “I will be joining the BJP in a couple of days. After that, the party will take a decision”.
Earlier, a handbook of Sumalatha’s achievements of five years as an MP was released and a documentary was also screened.
