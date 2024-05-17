Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Swati Maliwal 'assault' allegations: FM Sitharaman demands Kejriwal apologise

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday fielded senior party leader Nirmala Sitharaman to question the silence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Calling the I.N.D.I.A. Alliance anti-woman and that it has not fielded a single woman in Delhi, the finance minister said the matter is "unacceptable" and “Kejriwal must apologise”.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters, Sitharaman said that Kejriwal has not uttered a word about the attack since May 13.

“He speaks a lot about women’s safety but has not said anything about the current issue,” the finance minister said.

"When the chief minister is at home, his personal assistant attacks a Rajya Sabha MP in his presence. The next day, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that action will be taken. Where is the action? He was in Lucknow with Bibhav Kumar without shame. There are no limits to shamelessness," she added.