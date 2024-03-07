TDP chief Naidu meets Amit Shah in Delhi amid buzz of alliance with BJP

New Delhi: Five years after they walked out of the NDA, Telugu Desam Party is now likely to walk back into the fold, with party chief N Chandrababu Naidu landing in Delhi to meet the BJP’s central leadership. On Thursday night, Naidu held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This is the second time this year that Naidu is meeting the BJP leaders to discuss seat sharing, after the last meeting left the arrangement inconclusive.



Naidu will be joined by Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, with whom the TDP has announced an alliance in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha as well as the assembly elections in the state.

On Wednesday, in Vijayawada, Naidu and Kalyan met to discuss issues to be included in a joint manifesto of both the parties.

Sources said that while the BJP had asked for 10 seats in the elections, the TDP was willing to let go of only 3-4 seats. Naidu had also meet BJP leaders in February this year.