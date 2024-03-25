Tejasvi Surya meets H D Kumaraswamy amid speculation of latter contesting as NDA candidate from Mandya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya met JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy at his residence in Bengaluru today.

This comes amid speculation that HDK will be contesting as the NDA candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha segment. Though there is no official announcement yet, speculations are rife among both alliance partners -- BJP and JD(S) -- about the seat going to the regional party and former CM Kumaraswamy being the candidate.

Tejasvi Surya told reporters that the alliance will have a positive impact on Lok Sabha 2024 results.

"I have requested HD Kumaraswamy to join me at the time of nomination on April 4...all JDS workers are very excited to come under the leadership of PM Modi and support his developmental politics...BJP-JDS alliance will have fantastic results..."

(With PTI inputs)