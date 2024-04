Bengaluru South has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1991. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections promise an intriguing showdown as BJP's Tejasvi Surya goes head-to-head with Congress' Sowmya Reddy. Although Tejasvi Surya currently occupies the MP seat, Sowmya Reddy's close defeat in the assembly elections last year by a mere 16 votes adds an extra layer of excitement to this contest.