Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Thane to decide Uddhav, Shinde fate in Sena vs Sena battle

“Like Balasaheb, Dighe Saheb never fought elections but commanded tremendous following and respect. Balasaheb was known to keep the doors of his residence ‘Matoshree’ open to anyone who needed help, while Dighe ran a public durbar every evening from his residence in Thane, resolving grievances and settling disputes among people,” said a Thane resident who has seen the Shiv Sena growing in the region.