New Delhi: The Lok Sabha is getting older! The average age of MPs in the first Lok Sabha was 46.5 years while in the outgoing Lok Sabha, it was 55 years.

Between 1952 and 1980 elections, the average age was below 50 years. However since then, except in 1998 elections, the average age of MPs was above 50. In the 1998 elections, the average age of MPs was 46.4 years.