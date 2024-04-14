Lok Sabha polls 2024: This is a poll to save democracy, says Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy

Sowmya Reddy senses a change in Bengaluru South which had been a BJP poll stronghold since 1991.
The former Congress MLA from Jayanagar talks to Deccan Herald about breaking into new vote bases, plans for a better city, and the importance of being accessible.
She also tells DH that this election, is more than just an election.
Here are the excerpts from the interview:
Q
What is your sense of the Bengaluru South voter’s expectations from this election?
A
The response to the campaign has been overwhelmingly positive. People including those who’ve voted for BJP in the past tell me they appreciate my work as an MLA (in Jayanagar), especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. They expect to be truly represented; they want their representatives to be accessible and their issues resolved on the ground.
Q
How are you prioritising action points for the constituency? Is water a focus area?
A
Yes, we have a massive water crisis now. The MPs from the state have failed to work with other states to help implement large-scale drinking water projects like Mekedatu. Bengaluru’s infrastructure has taken a beating because of the city’s immense growth. Brand Bengaluru, initiated by the Development Minister, aims to address these issues.
There is also a focus on climate action. The idea is to plan for sustainable, inclusive growth for the next couple of decades. There is this narrative of a challenger taking on a strong incumbent on BJP turf.
The six (of the eight) successive BJP terms in the constituency were held by Ananth Kumar who was also a minister and a leader who worked beyond party lines.
Q
Why should the constituency swing against history and vote for change?
A
The people of Bengaluru South are extremely knowledgeable. They know that the MP has not spoken up for Karnataka. They know who works, who is accessible, and who is just not available. They are upset and they are looking for change.
Q
Beyond factors like development, how much of this election is fought on ideological lines?
A
This is not just another election; this is another freedom struggle. Ten years since 2014, we are left with hollow promises about 'achche din' – only the super-rich have benefited. There is blatant misuse of state-run institutions.
The country’s social fabric is fraying. This election is about saving the Constitution, about saving our democracy.
