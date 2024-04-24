Two decades after he returns to Lok Sabha fray, poll road looks clear for Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh BJP stalwart and ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from his home turf Vidisha, which is slated to go for polls in the third phase on May 7.

Congress has fielded former MP Pratap Bhanu Sharma against the former CM from Vidisha which is considered as a bastion for BJP.

For Chouhan -- who has entered the Lok Sabha poll arena after two decades -- Vidisha Lok Sabha seat had served as a jump board to emerge as the longest-serving Madhya Pradesh CM involving four terms until December 2023. Before becoming the CM, Chouhan had represented Vidisha till 2004.

Vidisha is also remembered for its connection with veteran BJP leaders such as former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former External Affairs minister late Sushma Swaraj.

After he suffered defeat at the hands of Congress' Madhavrao Scindia in Gwalior in 1984, Vajpayee chose to contest from Vidisha and Lucknow seats simultaneously. Vajpayee, however, convincingly won both the seats in 1991 but preferred Lucknow and decided to vacate Vidisha seat. This turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Chouhan who was asked by the party to contest from Vidisha seat in 1991.

Though the BJP, which came into existence in 1980, was not a formidable force to take on the grand old party at that time, Chouhan not only won the seat but continued winning streak (four consecutive Lok Sabha victories) till 2004.