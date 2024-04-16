Unfazed by rising protests, Rupala files nomination as Kshatriya agitators disrupt BJP event

Ahmedabad: Amidst rising protests from the Kshatriya community, senior BJP leader and sitting union minister Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday filed his nomination papers in Rajkot.

Requesting the community to support him in "national interest", Rupala once again sought support from the Kshatriya community.

While his nomination process remained peaceful, a group of Kshatriya activists did disrupt Bhavnagar BJP candidate Nimuben Bambhania's public gathering that was held just before the filing of the nomination papers.

The group of protesters showed black flags and reached the stage, disrupting the event briefly, before police detained them. One of the BJP office bearers from the community also resigned from the party while on the stage.

Meanwhile, in Rajkot, Rupala, who is union minister for animal husbandry and dairying, also addressed a rally before filing nomination where he urged the community to have a "large heart" in supporting him. Many Kshatriya leaders were part of the rally.