Unfazed by rising protests, Rupala files nomination as Kshatriya agitators disrupt BJP event

Ahmedabad: Amidst rising protests from the Kshatriya community, senior BJP leader and sitting union minister Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday filed his nomination papers in Rajkot.
Requesting the community to support him in "national interest", Rupala once again sought support from the Kshatriya community.
While his nomination process remained peaceful, a group of Kshatriya activists did disrupt Bhavnagar BJP candidate Nimuben Bambhania's public gathering that was held just before the filing of the nomination papers.
The group of protesters showed black flags and reached the stage, disrupting the event briefly, before police detained them. One of the BJP office bearers from the community also resigned from the party while on the stage.
Meanwhile, in Rajkot, Rupala, who is union minister for animal husbandry and dairying, also addressed a rally before filing nomination where he urged the community to have a "large heart" in supporting him. Many Kshatriya leaders were part of the rally.
Rupala has publicly apologised at least twice for his alleged defamatory comments but the community leaders have refused to accept. The community in its biggest show of strength on Sunday gave an ultimatum to the BJP to withdraw Rupala's name from the contest by April 19, the last date for withdrawal of names, or face the consequences.
According to reports, the Kshatriya community leaders have refused to budge even on a late Monday night meeting with senior BJP leaders in Gandhinagar.
Rupala was accompanied by ex-chief minister Vijay Rupani, Rajya Sabha MP and Wankaner Royal Kesridevsinh Jhala, state minister Bhanu Babariya, Kunvarji Bavaliya, among others.
While Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil was hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon, a meeting held late Monday night with top BJP leaders and ministers also failed to break the impasse.
