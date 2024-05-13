Union minister Anurag Thakur files nomination from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat

Hamirpur/Shimla: Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri filed their nominations for Hamirpur and Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha seat, respectively on Monday.

Thakur was accompanied by senior BJP leaders and his brother Arun Dhumal, the chairman of the Indian Premier League as he submitted is nomination papers. The senior BJP leader is seeking a fifth term in the Lok Sabha from the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Before filing his nomination, Thakur paid obeisance at the temple of Maa Awahdevi and addressed people at several places. Hundreds of party functionaries and locals greeted him with garlands and wished him luck.

The Congress has fielded Satpal Raizada, a former MLA of Una, as its candidate against Anurag Thakur.

In Shimla, sitting MLA from Kasauli Vinod Sultanpuri filed his nomination from Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress candidate was accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, party's state unit chief Pratibha Singh and Cabinet Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, among others.