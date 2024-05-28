The Tuesday Interview | ‘UP is preparing to bid a grand farewell to BJP’

The 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh may once again decide the contours of the next Lok Sabha and government at the centre. The state propelled the Narendra Modi-led BJP to comfortable majorities in the last two general elections. In an interview with DH’s Political Editor Sumit Pande, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM, Akhilesh Yadav, explains the rainbow coalition of communities the SP-Congress alliance has sought to mobilise to challenge the BJP in UP. Excerpts: