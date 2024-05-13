Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Violence mars polling as state records over 78% voter turnout

Hyderabad: Clashes between YSRCP and TDP workers in Palnadu, Anantapur and Annamayya districts marred the simultaneous elections to assembly and Lok Sabha seats held in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Vehicles of political leaders were damaged and set on fire in some places. In Guntur's Tenali, YSRCP candidate and local MLA, Annabathuni Siva Kumar, courted controversy by slapping a voter in the queue at a polling booth. Based on the complaint filed by the victim K Sudhakar, local police registered a case against the MLA. The MLA said he was enraged as Sudhakar was abusing him and his wife.

From slapping to pelting stones, and mild lathi charge, Andhra election on Monday witnessed it all.