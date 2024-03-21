With continuing struggle to be notified under Scheduled Tribe, Dhangar votes crucial for both sides in Maharashtra

While the long-pending demand of the Dhangar community to be classified and notified as tribals is yet to see the light of the day, the caste-group - which comprises 8-10 per cent of Maharashtra’s population - could play a deciding role in at least four to five Lok Sabha seats.

Traditionally, Dhangar are shepherds living a largely isolated life, wandering mainly in forest, hills and mountains.

After the Marathas, Dhangar is the biggest population group.

The Dhangar community also forms the major part of BJP's “Ma-Dha-Va” (or Madhav formula) involving the three communities of Mali-Dhangar-Vanjari - a political equation that the saffron party worked and developed since the 1980s and 1990s as an alternative to the traditional Maratha-Dalit-Muslim vote-bank politics of the Congress.

However, in the quarter of a century things have changed and now Dhangar votes are going to be very important for both the BJP-led Maha Yuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi - particularly in the wake of the realignment of the political forces.

The Dhangar community - the traditional nomadic shepherds - who get reservation in education and jobs under Nomadic Tribes (C) category which is 3.5 per cent, are demanding that they be placed under Scheduled Tribes, which get 7 per cent reservation.

The Dhangar leaders claim ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ are same and a "topographical error" has deprived them in Maharashtra to get benefits under ST category like some other states.