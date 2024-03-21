With continuing struggle to be notified under Scheduled Tribe, Dhangar votes crucial for both sides in Maharashtra

While the long-pending demand of the Dhangar community to be classified and notified as tribals is yet to see the light of the day, the caste-group - which comprises 8-10 per cent of Maharashtra’s population - could play a deciding role in at least four to five Lok Sabha seats.
Traditionally, Dhangar are shepherds living a largely isolated life, wandering mainly in forest, hills and mountains.
After the Marathas, Dhangar is the biggest population group.
The Dhangar community also forms the major part of BJP's “Ma-Dha-Va” (or Madhav formula) involving the three communities of Mali-Dhangar-Vanjari - a political equation that the saffron party worked and developed since the 1980s and 1990s as an alternative to the traditional Maratha-Dalit-Muslim vote-bank politics of the Congress.
However, in the quarter of a century things have changed and now Dhangar votes are going to be very important for both the BJP-led Maha Yuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi - particularly in the wake of the realignment of the political forces.
The Dhangar community - the traditional nomadic shepherds - who get reservation in education and jobs under Nomadic Tribes (C) category which is 3.5 per cent, are demanding that they be placed under Scheduled Tribes, which get 7 per cent reservation.
The Dhangar leaders claim ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ are same and a "topographical error" has deprived them in Maharashtra to get benefits under ST category like some other states.
The Adivasi leaders, however, are up in arms against inclusion of Dhangar as ST as it would dilute their quota.
The ball is completely in Centre's court even though both the coalitions have made assurances.
Ahead of the declaration of the general elections, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government announced that the Ahmednagar district would be renamed as AhilyaNagar after the legendary Holkar queen Ahilyabai Holkar, one of the most influential figures in Indian history.
Ahilyabai Holkar (31 May, 1725 – 13 August, 1795) was involved in several social causes and helped build hundreds of temples and dharamshalas throughout India. She was born Chaundi in Ahmednagar district to a Dhangar family and was married to Khanderao Holkar of the Holkar dynasty.
After the demise of her husband Khanderao Holkar and father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar, Ahilyabai Holkar herself undertook the affairs of the Holkar dynasty. She defended the Malwa state against intruders and personally led armies into battle.
The demand was pursued by Gopichand Padalkar, a Dhangar leader, who was made an MLC by the BJP.
However, another Dhangar leader Mahadev Jankar, the founder of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), who too was made an MLC and was part of the Fadnavis-government between 2014-19, is now in talks with NCP (SCP) and is keen to contest Madha seat (in Solapur district), once represented by Sharad Pawar. Jankar is peeved as the BJP has renominated Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, who is already facing a revolt.
In four Lok Sabha seats of Baramati, Madha, Solapur and Satara and 30-35 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, the Dhangar has a sizable presence and could be a deciding factor. The Ahmednagar district and Parliamentary seat in North Maharashtra has a significant population of Dhangar community and so has Beed in Marathwada.