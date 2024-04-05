Work, wealth, welfare: Congress calls for a 'reset' to economic policy in Lok Sabha poll manifesto

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been critical of Adani Group and he has accused its increasing wealth to its promoter’s proximity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a charge denied by both.

It said the NDA government had inherited a Rs 100 lakh crore economy in 2014 but it “wasted the golden opportunity” and if the UPA had continued in office, the economy would have doubled and stood at Rs 200 lakh crore by now.

“Alas, due to the BJP’s mismanagement, the GDP will reach a level of only Rs 173 lakh crore by the end of 2023-24 falling short of a target that was unachievable. The Congress is committed to rapid growth and generation of wealth. We have set a target of doubling the GDP in the next 10 years,” it said.

It promised to “remove the current environment of distrust and fear”, and create a healthy ecosystem where private enterprises, regulatory authorities, tax authorities and the government will work in a spirit of mutual cooperation and respect.

A Direct Taxes Code will be enacted to usher in an era of transparency, equity, clarity and impartial tax administration of direct taxes, it said, adding that it will maintain stable personal income tax rates throughout its term so that the salaried class is not subjected to rising tax rates and have the clarity to plan their finances over a medium-to-long period.

The grand old party also promised to eliminate 'Angel tax' and “all other exploitative tax schemes” that inhibit investment in new micro, small companies and innovative start-ups, the manifesto said.