'Your family had done deal-fixing': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Reacting sharply to Gandhi's remarks, Poonawalla said, "Some people are talking about match fixing. In 1974, the Indira Gandhi government, compromising the country's national interest and interest of the people of Tamil Nadu, handed over Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka to benefit the Congress' first family... Rahul Gandhi ji, your family had done a deal-fixing."

The BJP spokesperson also accused the Congress of letting Aksai Chin go and come under the illegal occupation of China while a portion of Jammu and Kashmir went under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.