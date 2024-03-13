All eyes on ECI as poll panel likely to announce J&K election dates

Srinagar: After two-days of hectic deliberations with political parties and other stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir over holding of Lok Sabha and Parliament polls simultaneously, Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to announce their decision in a day or two.
Curiosity ran rampant among political parties with whispers of an impending announcement from the ECI regarding the fate of much awaited assembly polls. During their consultations with the ECI, almost all the political parties urged the poll body to hold Assembly elections simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with other officials arrived here on Monday for a three-day visit to the Union Territory (UT). The panel started two-day consultations with stakeholders to review preparedness for the upcoming general elections.
The panel members have already held interactions with delegations from the National Conference (NC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (CPIM), Congress, and the Aam Admi Party.
The ECI also interacted with J&K Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole and nodal officers of the state police. The ECI’s consultations also included discussions on ensuring a fair electoral process and addressing concerns raised by political parties regarding the potential for election irregularities.
A senior official said once the assessment by the ECI is complete and the visit ends on Wednesday, the poll body may announce the dates for the Lok Sabha elections.
“While the Lok Sabha polls across the country are expected to be held sometime between April and May this year, in all likelihood the ECI will also take a call about the possibility of holding assembly polls in J&K at the earliest,” he said.
The ECI’s decision on the timing of the assembly elections in J&K is eagerly awaited as it carries significant implications for the region’s political landscape and democratic process.
(Published 13 March 2024, 08:54 IST)