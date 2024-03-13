All eyes on ECI as poll panel likely to announce J&K election dates

Srinagar: After two-days of hectic deliberations with political parties and other stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir over holding of Lok Sabha and Parliament polls simultaneously, Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to announce their decision in a day or two.

Curiosity ran rampant among political parties with whispers of an impending announcement from the ECI regarding the fate of much awaited assembly polls. During their consultations with the ECI, almost all the political parties urged the poll body to hold Assembly elections simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with other officials arrived here on Monday for a three-day visit to the Union Territory (UT). The panel started two-day consultations with stakeholders to review preparedness for the upcoming general elections.