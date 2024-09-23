As elections returns to J&K, a short history of coalition politics in state

Jammu and Kashmir voted in the first phase of its Assembly elections on September 18, 2024, with subsequent phases scheduled for September 25 and October 1, 2024.

The last elections in J&K were held a decade ago in 2014, and much water has flown in the Jhelum since. These are the first Assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT) since the abrogation of Article 370, marking a significant political moment as the new assembly will be for a UT, not a state.

Coalition politics, which has long shaped the political landscape of the region, continues to dominate. In the current election, the National Conference (NC) and Congress have formed a seat-sharing agreement, with NC contesting 51 seats, Congress 32, and smaller parties like the CPI(M) and J&K Panthers Party contesting one each.

As in the other states of India, coalitions have become a defining feature of Jammu and Kashmir's political history. Out of the five coalition governments since 1947, only the Congress-NC alliance from 2009 to 2015 lasted a full term. Others collapsed midway, leading to political instability.

As Jammu and Kashmir gears up for its first Assembly elections in a decade, here’s a short history of coalition politics in J&K.