Asked about Yogi Adityanath's remarks last week that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will become part of J&K after the BJP returns to power, Pilot said, "I am surprised why the chief minister of a state is making that statement right during the elections. They have been in the government for the last 10 years. I must remind you, the first time Parliament passed a unanimous resolution to take back the PoK was in 1994 when the Congress was in government. We were in power and we made that commitment through Parliament."

"The BJP has had power for 10 years, a full majority government for 10 years, what has stopped them from taking that step?" the former Union minister said.