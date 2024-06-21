Election Commission mandates special summary revision of electoral rolls in J&K

Srinagar: In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated a special summary revision of electoral rolls in the Union Territory.

The revision of photo electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir is the fourth such exercise in the last two years. J&K has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the BJP broke its alliance with PDP, forcing the chief minister of the PDP-BJP alliance Mehbooba Mufti to resign.

This latest revision is also required in three other states where elections are set to occur this year.

The Commission's communique to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of J&K: “The election to the legislative assembly in your state is due later this year. Under section 21(2) of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950, the electoral roll must be revised with reference to the qualifying date before each general election to the Legislative Assembly of a state.”

“To maximize the registration of all eligible citizens who turn 18 on or before July 1, 2024, and to improve the electoral roll’s accuracy, the Commission has decided to conduct a second summary revision of photo electoral rolls with respect to 01.07.2024 as the qualifying date in your state.”