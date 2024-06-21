Election Commission mandates special summary revision of electoral rolls in J&K

Srinagar: In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated a special summary revision of electoral rolls in the Union Territory.
The revision of photo electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir is the fourth such exercise in the last two years. J&K has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the BJP broke its alliance with PDP, forcing the chief minister of the PDP-BJP alliance Mehbooba Mufti to resign.
This latest revision is also required in three other states where elections are set to occur this year.
The Commission's communique to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of J&K: “The election to the legislative assembly in your state is due later this year. Under section 21(2) of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950, the electoral roll must be revised with reference to the qualifying date before each general election to the Legislative Assembly of a state.”
“To maximize the registration of all eligible citizens who turn 18 on or before July 1, 2024, and to improve the electoral roll’s accuracy, the Commission has decided to conduct a second summary revision of photo electoral rolls with respect to 01.07.2024 as the qualifying date in your state.”
The letter was also sent to the CEOs of Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand, where elections are also scheduled this year. The revision process will begin on July 25 and conclude on August 20, with pre-revision activities set to take place from June 25 to July 24.
It's important to note that last year, the Supreme Court directed the ECI to hold assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir by September 30.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Srinagar, confirmed that preparations for assembly elections have commenced.
“The time is not far when you will elect the new government of Jammu and Kashmir with your votes. That day will also come soon when Jammu and Kashmir will once again make its future better as a state,” he stated during his speech at the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at SKICC on Thursday.
Published 21 June 2024, 17:06 IST