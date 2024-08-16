Farooq Abdullah to contest in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls

Jammu: National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday announced he will lead the party in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, which will be held in three phases from September 18.

He told PTI that he will contest the elections while his son, Omar Abdullah, has opted to refrain from participating until Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is restored.

Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised as Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Welcoming the Election Commission's decision to advance the elections, Farooq Abdullah said, "I thank God for this decision. Earlier, there was speculation about the dates being set between the 20th and 25th, so I am pleased they have been moved up."

The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4.