Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election 2024: High on wealth, low on qualifications, 6 ex-ministers enter race

Srinagar: Several former ministers contesting the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are among the wealthiest candidates in the race, despite having relatively low levels of formal education.

Among the six former ministers running in the first phase of the election, Abdul Majid Wani from Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori (independent) are matriculated. Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo from National Conference, Sunil Sharma and Shakti Raj Parihar (BJP) have completed up to the 12th grade.

Only Vikar Rasool Wani from the Congress has a BA degree from Vinayaka Mission University, obtained through distance education.