Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election 2024: High on wealth, low on qualifications, 6 ex-ministers enter race

Srinagar: Several former ministers contesting the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are among the wealthiest candidates in the race, despite having relatively low levels of formal education.
Among the six former ministers running in the first phase of the election, Abdul Majid Wani from Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori (independent) are matriculated. Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo from National Conference, Sunil Sharma and Shakti Raj Parihar (BJP) have completed up to the 12th grade.
Only Vikar Rasool Wani from the Congress has a BA degree from Vinayaka Mission University, obtained through distance education.
According to the affidavits filed with their nomination papers, Kichloo has assets worth around Rs 20 crore, both movable and immovable, while Wani reports assets totalling Rs 16.5 crore.
Saroori owns assets valued at Rs 8.32 crore, with Sharma and Parihar possessing property worth Rs 6.59 crore and Rs 3.84 crore respectively.
Interestingly, despite their limited academic qualifications, these former ministers have accumulated substantial wealth, including cash, jewellery, vehicles, and land. This phenomenon underscores the intricate relationship between power and wealth in the region's political landscape.
It is a known fact that such candidates across the country have often built their wealth through extensive business ventures, profitable land deals, and, in some cases, leveraging political connections to consolidate their assets.
Published 28 August 2024, 04:45 IST