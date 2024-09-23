Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Hindu refugees from Pakistan to vote in Indian UT's polls for first time

Official data indicates that 5,764 WPR families settled in Jammu in 1947, a number that has since grown to over 20,000 families. For many in the WPR community, receiving voting rights feels like a celebration.

Labhu Ram, president of the WPR Action Committee, stated they plan to mark this milestone with traditional dishes like puri-halwa and sweets.

Des Raj, a WPR member, expressed the community's long-standing sense of disenfranchisement, saying, “We lived as second-class citizens without the power to choose our representatives. This fundamental democratic right was taken from us by those who now claim to strengthen democracy.”

To further empower the WPR community, two assembly seats have been reserved for them, with the Centre nominating the members.

Additionally, the Valmiki community, brought to J&K in 1975 from Punjab, has been granted permanent resident certificates. Previously, their descendants could only remain in J&K if they continued specific occupations as scavengers or safai karamcharis.

Following the scrapping of Article 370, both WPRs and Valmikis can now purchase land, apply for jobs, and contest elections, with Valmikis also able to change their occupations.

The assembly elections mark the first such event in Jammu and Kashmir in a decade. The first phase of polling took place on September 18, with the second and third phases scheduled for September 25 and October 1, respectively. Counting of votes will occur on October 8.