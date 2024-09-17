J&K Assembly Election Phase 1 Live | Statehood, terrorism among issues as stage set for first-ever assembly elections in 10 years

Hello readers, elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases and the first round of voting for 24 seats will be held today, followed by polling for 26 seats in the second phase on September 25. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8. In the first phase, seven districts, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range, will vote for the first time in an assembly election in 10 years. Congress and National Conference in alliance, PDP and BJP are the prominent parties trying their luck as well as some Independents. Track DH for more updates!