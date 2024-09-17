Home
J&K Assembly Election Phase 1 Live | Statehood, terrorism among issues as stage set for first-ever assembly elections in 10 years

Hello readers, elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases and the first round of voting for 24 seats will be held today, followed by polling for 26 seats in the second phase on September 25. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8. In the first phase, seven districts, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range, will vote for the first time in an assembly election in 10 years. Congress and National Conference in alliance, PDP and BJP are the prominent parties trying their luck as well as some Independents. Track DH for more updates!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 22:45 IST

22:5217 Sep 2024

Kashmiri Pandits urge action on longstanding issues, say politicians see us merely as voters

Nearly 35 years after the mass exodus of 1990, many in the community feel that political parties have repeatedly failed to address their concerns.

22:5217 Sep 2024

Polling station in Kishtwar set up especially for women voters

22:5217 Sep 2024

Security forces check vehicles ahead of first phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls

