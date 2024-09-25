Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | 54% voter turnout recorded in second phase

Srinagar: More than 54 per cent of eligible voters participated in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections across 26 constituencies on Wednesday.
According to the Election Commission, voting - which began at 7 AM and concluded at 6 PM - was conducted peacefully with no incidents of violence reported.
As of 7 PM, the voter turnout stood at 54.11 per cent, exceeding the turnout recorded during the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024, the EC said in a statement.
This election marks the first assembly poll in the region since the revocation of its special status and statehood five years ago. Prominent candidates in the second phase included former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina, and Congress J&K president Tariq Hamid Karra. Abdullah is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam, while Karra is running from Central Shalteng in Srinagar. Raina seeks re-election from Nowshera in Rajouri, a seat he won in 2014.
In response to recent security concerns in Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch districts of Jammu region — areas that have experienced multiple terror attacks in the past three years — security measures were significantly increased across the Union Territory to ensure a safe voting environment.
The Election Commission set up 3,502 polling stations, all equipped with webcasting capabilities, including 1,056 urban and 2,446 rural stations.
Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, referred to the J&K elections as “history in the making” during a media interaction in New Delhi. “The valleys and mountains that once faced fear and boycotts are now participating in the democratic festivities, or ‘Jashn-e-Jamhuriyat’,” he said.
19 special polling stations were established for Kashmiri migrant voters in Jammu, one in Udhampur and four in Delhi. The Election Commission simplified the voting process for these migrants by eliminating the need for the cumbersome Form-M and allowing self-certification.
For the first time in J&K assembly elections, a home-voting facility was introduced, enabling voters aged over 85 and those with disabilities to cast their votes from home. The entire voting process was videographed to ensure transparency while maintaining the secrecy of the ballot.
Published 25 September 2024, 16:06 IST