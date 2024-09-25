Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | 54% voter turnout recorded in second phase

Srinagar: More than 54 per cent of eligible voters participated in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections across 26 constituencies on Wednesday.

According to the Election Commission, voting - which began at 7 AM and concluded at 6 PM - was conducted peacefully with no incidents of violence reported.

As of 7 PM, the voter turnout stood at 54.11 per cent, exceeding the turnout recorded during the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024, the EC said in a statement.