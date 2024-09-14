Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Dynastic politics of Congress, NC, PDP destroyed J&K: PM Modi in Doda

Srinagar: Asserting that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is taking its last breathe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said his government projected a new leadership in the Union Territory to counter "dynastic politics" which has “destroyed this beautiful region".
Addressing a large election rally in Doda district, Modi emphasised his government’s "commitment" to making Jammu and Kashmir a secure and prosperous part of India.
He criticised the National Conference (NC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Congress for perpetuating “pariwarwad” (dynastic politics), which he claimed had undermined the region’s progress. He accused these parties of neglecting the welfare of the people and promoting their own families at the expense of the youth suffering from terrorism.
“The NC, PDP and Congress promoted separatism and terrorism in J&K for the past seven decades only to keep their shops running,” he said and added this time assembly election is between three families and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
“One family belongs to Congress, one family belongs to NC and one family belongs to PDP. What these three families have done to you people in Jammu and Kashmir is no less than a sin,” Modi added.
Taking a jibe at NC, Congress and PDP for their poll manifestos, the Prime Minister said people have to choose between BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ and other parties’ manifestos that advocate “return of the bad old days again".
“Other manifestos call for return of Article 370 and roll back of reservations to Paharis, Gujjars and Bakerwals. They also advocate snatching of voting rights of Valmikis and Dalits,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that youth who were earlier throwing stones at police and security forces are now thinking big. “Stones are being used to construct big buildings now,” he said.
Modi also reiterated his government’s promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Since taking office in 2014, he said, his government had focused on nurturing new, young leaders. Modi highlighted "improvements" in educational opportunities, including increased local seats in medical and engineering colleges.
The Prime Minister also introduced the 'Pandit Premnath Dogra Rozgar Yojana', aimed at creating numerous new jobs and providing travel allowances for students. He pledged that a BJP government would transform Jammu and Kashmir into a terror-free zone and a major tourist destination, with enhanced connectivity and tourism development.