Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Dynastic politics of Congress, NC, PDP destroyed J&K: PM Modi in Doda

He criticised the National Conference (NC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Congress for perpetuating “pariwarwad” (dynastic politics), which he claimed had undermined the region’s progress. He accused these parties of neglecting the welfare of the people and promoting their own families at the expense of the youth suffering from terrorism.

“The NC, PDP and Congress promoted separatism and terrorism in J&K for the past seven decades only to keep their shops running,” he said and added this time assembly election is between three families and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

“One family belongs to Congress, one family belongs to NC and one family belongs to PDP. What these three families have done to you people in Jammu and Kashmir is no less than a sin,” Modi added.

Taking a jibe at NC, Congress and PDP for their poll manifestos, the Prime Minister said people have to choose between BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ and other parties’ manifestos that advocate “return of the bad old days again".

“Other manifestos call for return of Article 370 and roll back of reservations to Paharis, Gujjars and Bakerwals. They also advocate snatching of voting rights of Valmikis and Dalits,” he said.