Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Kharge asks voters to 'teach a lesson' to those who snatched statehood from them

Voting for the third phase is underway in 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu. More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the fate of 415 candidates.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 04:28 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 04:28 IST
India NewsCongressJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

