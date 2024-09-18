Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | No significant change from 2014 in voter turnout in phase 1 of JK polls

Srinagar: There was not a significant change from 2014 in the voter turnout in the 24 segments that voted in phase one of Jammu and Kashmir polls on Wednesday, the first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

According to the Election Commission, the tentative voter turnout for the 24 Assembly seats spread over seven districts stood at 59 per cent. This figure may go up slightly as some of the polling stations are located in remote areas of the Pir Panjal Mountain range.

According to the Statistical report of the Election Commission of India on the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly polls, the voter turnout in these districts was 60.19 per cent.