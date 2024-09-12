Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Back home, Engineer Rashid says peace will come on “our terms and not on Modi’s”

In his first remarks after returning to Kashmir, Rashid spoke fervently about his cause.

“The truth is with us. No one, be it Narendra Modi or Amit Shah, can suppress our voices. We are not asking for favors; we seek to be treated with dignity. The Jammu and Kashmir issue, which has persisted since 1947 and claimed countless lives, must be resolved so that peace can return and no more mothers lose their children or people are unjustly imprisoned,” Rashid declared.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AIP chief asserted, “Peace will come on our terms, not yours. We seek peace of honor and dignity, not the peace of a graveyard.”

When questioned about accusations made by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Rashid responded, “I am engaged in a battle that Omar and Mehbooba cannot. My struggle is far greater than theirs.”

He further criticized these leaders for their absence during his incarceration, suggesting that their lack of presence contributed to their poor performance in recent parliamentary elections.

Rashid is scheduled to address a rally in Delina, Baramulla, where thousands of supporters are expected to gather. His release from Tihar Jail was granted by Delhi's Special NIA Court, allowing him interim bail.