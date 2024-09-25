Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Over 24% polling recorded upto 11 am in second phase

Srinagar: Over 24 per cent polling was recorded up to 11:00 am across all 26 assembly constituencies where voting is taking place in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Wednesday.

“All 26 assembly constituencies across six districts of J&K have recorded 24.1 per cent voter turnout till 11 am”, communicated the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with more than 2.5 million voters eligible to participate in this crucial election—the first assembly poll in the region since the revocation of its special status and statehood more than five years ago.

Key candidates in this phase include former chief minister Omar Abdullah, BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina, and Congress J&K unit president Tariq Hamid Karra. Omar is contesting from two seats, Ganderbal and Budgam, while Karra is running from Central Shalteng in Srinagar. Raina is seeking re-election from Nowshera in Rajouri, a seat he won in 2014.

In light of recent security concerns, particularly in Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch, which have experienced multiple terror attacks in the past three years, security measures have been heightened throughout the Union Territory to ensure a peaceful voting process.

The Election Commission has established 3,502 polling stations across the 26 constituencies, all equipped with 100 per cent webcasting capabilities. This includes 1,056 urban and 2,446 rural polling stations.