Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Over 300 candidates file nominations for 26 seats in phase 2

As many as 112 candidates have filed their nominations in Srinagar district, followed by 68 in Budgam district, 47 in Rajouri district, 35 in Poonch district, while 24 candidates each have filed nominations in Reasi and Ganderbal districts, an official spokesperson said.