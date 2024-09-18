Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Polling peaceful, incident-free so far, says electoral officer

These will be the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. For the first phase of voting, Jammu and Kashmir police have implemented elaborate security arrangements to ensure maximum voter turnout A total of 23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote in Phase 1, comprising 11,76,462 males, 11,51,058 females, and 60 third-gender electors.