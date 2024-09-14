Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Shagun Parihar given ticket to reflect BJP’s determination to wipe out terrorism: PM Modi

The BJP candidates fighting elections from eight assembly segments in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts were present on the dais along with other senior leaders of the party, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh and working president Satpaul Sharma.

Shagun Parihar (29), whose father Ajit Parihar and uncle Anil Parihar were shot dead by terrorists in November 2018, is fighting elections from the Kishtwar constituency. Gajay Singh (Doda), Shakti Raj Parihar (Doda West), Taraq Hussain Keen (Inderwal), Shagun Parihar (Kishtwar), Rakesh Singh Thakur (Ramban), Sunil Sharma (Padder-Nagseni) and Daleep Singh (Bhaderwah) and Mohd Saleem Bhat (Banihal) were the other candidates present.