Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | 'This is new India with zero tolerance to terrorism,' Yogi Adityanath warns Pak hardliners

Adityanath claimed there has not been a single instance of riot in UP in the last 7 and half year and added, "I believe Jammu and Kashmir should also be a part of such development under the double-engine government."

He also accused the Congress, National Conference, and the PDP of exploiting Jammu and Kashmir for political gain by "promoting terrorism."

"Who are the people who gave a religious colour to Jammu and Kashmir and turned it into a warehouse of terrorism? They exploited the people, promoted family rule, encouraged corruption, and supported terrorism for their political gains," he said.