Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Rahul Gandhi, Congress after Pakistan agrees on restoring Article 370

BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday questioned the power that Pakistan had over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly told GeoNews, “Pakistan and National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu & Kashmir to restore Article 370 and 35A”.

This comes as Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are under way, a first since the abrogation of Article 370.

"Under Rahul Gandhi the Cong position on every issue is always the same as Pakistans position. Take any position from J&K to Bangladesh - they hv same position,(sic)" Chandrasekhar wrote in a post on X, adding: "What powrr does Pakistan exercise over Rahul? What is reason for this control? Do the Pakis hv some leverage on Cong ? 🤔(sic)"

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and Congress ally has said that Article 370 is the heartbeat of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will be restored.

More to follow...