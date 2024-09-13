Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls 2024 | Can Iltija Mufti sustain family legacy in Bijbehara?

Srinagar: Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, is gearing up for her first major political challenge in the upcoming Assembly elections, the first in a decade.

She will face National Conference (NC) veteran Bashir Ahmad Veeri in Bijbehara, a key assembly segment in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. Veeri is supported by the Congress due to an alliance between the two parties.

Iltija gained prominence in 2019 when her mother along with dozens of other high profile politicians in Kashmir was detained following the abrogation of Article 370. She took on the role of her mother's media adviser and campaigned for her in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat earlier this year.

Known for her strong opposition to New Delhi's policies in Kashmir, Iltija is a vocal advocate for civil liberties and political rights in the Union Territory. Despite her low profile on personal matters, she is focused on her political career.

At 37, Iltija's bid for Bijbehara is seen as a significant test of the Mufti family's influence, as the PDP has held the seat for 28 years. Her mother, Mehbooba, first won the seat in 1996 on a Congress ticket before joining the PDP in 1999, a party founded by her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who also won the seat in 1967.

This makes Iltija the third generation of her family to contest from Bijbehara. However, the PDP's popularity has waned since its 2015 alliance with the BJP.