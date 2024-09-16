Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | Home minister asks Congress leader Shinde to visit state, says BJP has buried terrorism

Referring to former Congress president and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi's frequent visits to Kashmir in the recent past, he said, "Rahul Baba is roaming on bike, having ice-cream and throwing snow balls on his sister (Priyanka Gandhi) and at the same time abusing (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi.

"You are abusing Modi but it was not possible during your government. We have buried terrorism so you reached there with your (Bharat Jodo) yatra. It was possible because the BJP-led government is in power at the Centre," Shah said.

Referring to Ekta Yatra led by the then BJP president, Murli Manohar Joshi, in December 1991, Shah said he along with Modi were part of the yatra which was supposed to unfurl the tricolour at Lal Chowk but was stopped at Ramban.

"We spent two days in Ramban and later a helicopter was made available for us to unfurl the tricolour in Lal Chowk. The situation has changed and now Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami are observed, and Tazia (procession by Shia community) taken out and there was no riot," he said.