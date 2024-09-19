Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | Youth in Kashmir today have pens, books in hand and not stones, says PM Modi

He added, “They knew new faces would challenge their rule. Their selfishness has caused significant damage—youth lost faith in democracy, believing that no matter how they voted, only these three families would come to power.”

Situation improved

The Prime Minister stated that the situation has significantly improved over the past five years, restoring the youth's confidence in the democratic process.

“Recall how elections were previously conducted—campaigns would end by 6 PM, and door-to-door outreach was impossible. Now, campaigning continues late into the night, and people are celebrating democracy. The youth have regained faith in their democratic rights, believing their votes can bring about change. This hope marks the first step toward empowerment,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced that the train was coming to connect Kashmir and Delhi soon emphasizing that events like the G20 summit, car races, and Yoga Day reflect the spirit of Kashmiryat, which welcomes all. “For 35 years, Kashmir experienced 3,000 days of shutdown; now there are no shutdowns. Do you want to see violence return?” he asked.

Statehood restoration

Reiterating his earlier remarks his government made in Parliament on a “solemn promise” for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, the Prime Minister said, “It’s the BJP that will fulfill this commitment. The BJP is for peaceful and prosperous Kashmir.”

Reflecting on the transformation of city center Lal Chowk in Srinagar, the Prime Minister said that once it was a place that symbolised danger for those attempting to hoist the tricolour.

Earlier this month, while launching his memoir in Delhi, former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader Sunil Kumar Shinde had said that he used to feel scared of venturing out to Lal Chowk while he held the post.

Highlighting the atrocities Kashmiri Pandits faced, the Prime Minister said, “The politics of three families ensured Kashmiri Pandits suffered. They were part of the suppression of Sikhs. We are erasing Dil ki aur Delhi ke duri.”

Modi appealed to the voters to come out and vote in record numbers and vote for the BJP in the second phase on September 25.