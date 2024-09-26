Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Surprising decline in voter turnout in second phase

Srinagar: In a surprising turn of events, 15 assembly seats in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir and 11 assembly segments of Jammu region which went to polls in the second phase of elections on Wednesday recorded almost a 10 percent decrease in voter turnout compared to the 2014 assembly polls.

This decline across the Union Territory came as a surprise, particularly after the enthusiasm during the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024, recent political engagement and a desire for change among the electorate - which had raised expectations for a robust voter response in the assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission figures, the voting percentage in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal accounted for 48.27 percent while it was 57.01 percent in 2014. In 2014, Srinagar district’s eight constituencies recorded 27.9 percent polling and this time it was 27.03%, down by 0.9 percent.

Similarly, the figures reveal that in 2014, Budgam district’s five constituencies recorded a 74.2% polling which decreased to 58.97%, down by around 16 percent this time. In Ganderbal district’s two constituencies, the polling percentage came down from 68.95 percent in 2014 to 58.81 percent in 2024.