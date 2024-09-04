Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Amid legal, political hurdles, NC and PDP center poll campaign on Article 370 restoration

Srinagar, DHNS: With Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, two main regional parties – National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) – have made the restoration of erstwhile state’s special status a central theme in their poll manifestos.

They claim that if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections it will work towards restoring the erstwhile state’s political and constitutional right “snatched” by the Centre in August 2019.

Article 370 granted J&K significant autonomy, allowing it to have its own constitution and considerable self-governance. However, in August 2019, the government of India abrogated Article 370, effectively ending J&K's special status and reorganizing it into two Union Territories (UTs)—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

This move was followed by significant political, legal, and administrative changes. Legal experts say restoring Article 370 would require not just political will but also adherence to legal and constitutional procedures.