Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Four out of three former state CMs opt out of race for coveted position

Srinagar: Three among four former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir have opted out of the upcoming assembly polls and the race for the coveted position.

Farooq Abdullah of National Conference (NC), Mehbooba Mufti of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Ghulam Nabi Azad of Democratic Progressive Azad Alliance (DPAP) have all remained chief ministers of the erstwhile state at one or the other time from early 1980s to 2018.

However, all the three senior politicians from J&K have decided not to contest this time, marking a surprising shift in the political landscape of the Union Territory.

This leaves Omar Abdullah, the son of Farooq Abdullah and the former chief minister from the NC, as the sole contender among the former CMs list.

The decision of Farooq Abdullah, the patriarch of the Abdullah political dynasty, to step aside, signals the end of an era in J&K politics. His decision is likely driven by a combination of age, health issues, the desire to make way for younger leadership and the complexities of the current political environment too.