Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024 | Former separatists take struggle to the ballot box

Srinagar: When former Kashmiri independence advocate Hafiz Mohammad Sikander Malik filed nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir's election starting Wednesday, the first poll since India revoked the region's semi-autonomy, he wore a GPS ankle tracker.

The 37-year-old is out on bail after being jailed in 2019 on what authorities call "terror" charges. He is one of 10 candidates who once advocated for Kashmir's independence from India contesting the local legislature election.

The former separatists have vowed if elected to try and force India to reinstate Jammu and Kashmir's semi-autonomy, but New Delhi has rejected this call.

Claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, but controlled partially by both, Jammu and Kashmir has been at the heart of more than 75 years of animosity between the nuclear-armed neighbours since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

In 2019, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped the region of its partial autonomy and brought it under New Delhi rule, saying it would bring peace after nearly three decades of militancy. Dozens of separatist leaders were detained, and Modi sent in additional forces to prevent unrest.

Malik is contesting the poll, which will run until October, as an independent because New Delhi banned his Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) party in 2019, accusing it of supporting militancy in the disputed region.

Jamaat started boycotting elections in 1987 claiming they were rigged to favour parties that had New Delhi's backing. The federal government has denied the charges.

"As we were not in active politics for the past three decades, we were being ignored," Malik told Reuters. He said his main aim was to get the ban on his party lifted and ensure amnesty for people imprisoned on various charges.

"Since the other parties don’t raise these issues, we want to raise them and fight for these issues. If elected to power, we work for the betterment of people."