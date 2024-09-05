J&K Assembly Election 2024 | Next govt in state will be of 'nationalist' people, 'not anti-nationals': Ram Madhav

Warning people of imminent dangers ahead if they reach the assembly, Madhav said, "Remember that there used to be one separatist leader Engineer Rasheed in the assembly as an MLA. Ravinder Raina used to have fights with him. He used to rebuke India daily. He used to give anti-India statements. Attempts are being made to push scores of such people into the assembly." Seeking the support of the people to foil this game play, he said, "So, we need to send tens of Rainas to the assembly. You have to get BJP 35 seats in Jammu, Such forces are being pushed forward by parties in the valley. Such people will be getting elected in the future. If their voices get strengthened, grave danger will come to J&K. Please be cautious." On the issue of the use of ex-militants, Madhav said, "It is a fact. It is not an allegation. They are roaming freely. We have made complaints to the administration too." He said the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in Jammu and it will win a majority of seats in the new assembly.