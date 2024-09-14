J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Modi questions Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' pitch; Condemns Kharge's jail remark

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, subtly criticising Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' pitch.
He also condemned the grand old party for its President Mallikarjun Kharge's remark that if Congress had secured 20 more seats, the Opposition members would have been jailed.
At an election rally in the hilly Doda district of Jammu, Modi recalled an incident involving an Indian journalist allegedly assaulted by Rahul Gandhi’s team in the US He criticized the Congress for promoting 'hatred' under the guise of a 'shop of love.'
Modi, the first Prime Minister to visit Doda in 42 years, said, “A journalist from our country was subjected to cruelty in the US by the Congress. A son of India was insulted abroad by those who claim to champion free speech but engage in brutality.”
He also strongly objected to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent remark about sending people to jail. He questioned whether the Congress wanted to govern to imprison people or to serve the public.
“We govern for the welfare of the people. When the Congress lacks an agenda, their only goal is to jail people,” Modi stated.
Earlier, Kharge had sparked controversy by saying that if Congress had won 20 more seats, BJP leaders would have been jailed.
