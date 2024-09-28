J&K Assembly Polls 2024: BJP presided over 'unprecedented deterioration' in Jammu security situation, says Congress

In the post on X, Ramesh said the L-G administration claims they saved Rs 100-200 crore or so by ending the Durbar move, but the cost inflicted on the local economy has been much higher.

"The Durbar move was also a symbol of the collective history and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir -- it created an emotional bond between the two regions and acknowledged the significance of Jammu city," the Congress leader said.

Why has the BJP so ruthlessly deprived the people of Jammu of this economic stimulus and political recognition, Ramesh asked. "Why was more care not taken to support the economy of the region when the Durbar move was scrapped?" He further asked why has there been a sharp increase in narcotics smuggling in the Union territory.

"One fundamental reason for the upsurge in terrorist activity, particularly in Jammu, is the sharp rise in narcotics smuggling over the last few years with the International Border in Jammu, rather than the LoC in Kashmir, being the primary area of operation for the smugglers," Ramesh said.