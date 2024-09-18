J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Driven by hopes of fresh start, residents turn out to vote in boycott hubs of Kashmir

Kulgam: In the Bugam area of this south Kashmir district, residents broke a long-standing boycott to participate in the assembly elections, driven by hopes for a fresh start with an elected government.

The region, known for its ties to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, recently hosted a major rally supporting Sayar Ahmad Reshi, the Jamaat candidate for the Kulgam constituency.

The National Investigation Agency had previously raided Reshi's home, as well as that of former Jamaat chief Sheikh Ghulam Hassan, multiple times in connection with a terror funding investigation.

Historically, residents of Bugam and nearby Jamaat strongholds like Bichroo and Sangas had avoided Indian elections since the onset of armed conflict in 1989. However, the Jamaat’s electoral engagement prompted many voters to participate this time.