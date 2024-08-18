J&K Assembly Polls 2024: NC to announce candidates after notification for first phase

Srinagar: The National Conference will announce its candidates for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the notification for the first phase of the three-phased polls, the party's vice president Omar Abdullah said here on Sunday.

The notification for the first phase is scheduled to be issued on August 20. Polling is scheduled to take place on September 18.

"It has not been even two days since the announcement (of polls). Give us some time, we are making preparations. The notification for the first phase will be issued on August 20. We will announce our candidates after that and hope for our success," Abdullah told reporters here.