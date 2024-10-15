J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Stage set for Omar Abdullah’s swearing-in ceremony in Srinagar on Oct 16

The Lieutenant Governor officially invited Abdullah to assume office on Monday, heralding the establishment of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since June 2018.

Leaders from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the national opposition front, are anticipated to attend, with prominent figures such as Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Supriya Sule from the NCP, and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal expected to arrive by Tuesday evening.

The NC-Congress alliance, which secured a total of 48 seats out of 90 in the recent elections—42 for the National Conference and six for Congress—will form the new government. Under the J&K Reorganisation Act, which followed the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Abdullah's cabinet will be limited to nine members, including himself, reflecting the stipulation that the council of ministers be 10 percent of the legislative assembly.