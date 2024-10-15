J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Stage set for Omar Abdullah’s swearing-in ceremony in Srinagar on Oct 16

The Lieutenant Governor officially invited Abdullah to assume office on Monday, heralding the establishment of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since June 2018.
Leaders from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the national opposition front, are anticipated to attend, with prominent figures such as Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Supriya Sule from the NCP, and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal expected to arrive by Tuesday evening.
The NC-Congress alliance, which secured a total of 48 seats out of 90 in the recent elections—42 for the National Conference and six for Congress—will form the new government. Under the J&K Reorganisation Act, which followed the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Abdullah's cabinet will be limited to nine members, including himself, reflecting the stipulation that the council of ministers be 10 percent of the legislative assembly.
With a smaller cabinet size, Abdullah faces a challenging task in selecting ministers from both his party and allies. A senior NC leader indicated that the cabinet list will be finalised by Tuesday evening, ensuring representation from both Kashmir and Jammu, as promised by the Chief Minister-designate.
The last assembly election in the erstwhile state occurred in 2014, resulting in a coalition government between the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This government collapsed in June 2018, leading to President’s rule and the region’s bifurcation into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh—following the abrogation of its special status.
Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
J&K Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP defeated a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir voted after almost a decade, giving a decisive mandate to the National Conference-Congress alliance. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 15 October 2024, 12:01 IST