BJP will have no pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir: Ravinder Raina

"We will contest majority of seats in Jammu and Kashmir. However, we are working on a strategy for joint contest with some independent candidates in Kashmir (Valley)," he said. "The BJP will have a big victory in J&K and will form its government in the union territory." On former minister Choudhary Zulfikar Ali joining the BJP, Raina said he is a prominent leader with a strong support base in the Rajouri-Poonch belt. "The BJP will receive a significant boost from his inclusion." Responding to former chief minister Omar Abdullah's statement on Article 370, Raina said Abdullah's party is losing ground in Jammu and Kashmir, which is why he is issuing such remarks.